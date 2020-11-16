Mild temperatures and sunny skies will be in the forecast all week.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have overcast conditions and showers through the morning, but we started to clear through the afternoon. By evening we had a gorgeous sunset over downtown Meridian and to the east we can see pink and purples hues behind the three-foot building. The sunsets in the west so we can see the oranges and blues around the sun as it says goodbye for the day. We will continue to see more beautiful sunsets as a high-pressure system settles over the area once again after a small cold front came through earlier today. As this high pressure moves in, we will see dry conditions for the rest of the week and seasonable temperatures.

Driving to work tomorrow may be a bit chillier in the lower 40′s but as the sun comes out, we will start to warm into the upper 40′s by 8 AM. By lunch we will see temperatures in the lower 60′s and upper 50′s which will set us up for a mild afternoon. We will reach the mid 60′s tomorrow in some spots, but many places will stay in the lower 60′s. By dinner time we will,; remain clear and the sun will be setting around 4:55 PM. We will start to fill more of a chill in the air by the time 11 PM rolls around and we will see the upper to mid 40′s. Tuesday morning will be a bit more frigid as we feel the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with areas of patchy frost.

Frosty morning and mild afternoons will remain the trend all week long as we see anywhere from a 24 degree to 28-degree difference in temperatures between the beginning to middle of day.

We are having calm conditions locally, but to the south Hurricane Iota is intensifying rapidly. This system is now a category two hurricane, but we are expecting it to become a category four system by Monday afternoon and reach the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras as a strong category three.

As the week begins, we will see sunshine every day with a few clouds building in by the end of the week. Temperatures will range from the mid 60′s to lower 70′s for the highs and the upper 30′s to lower 50′s for the lows.

