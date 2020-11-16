Advertisement

Miss. Gov. calls for $3M to protect children from ‘far-left socialist teachings’

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is calling for a shift in the way American history is taught...
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is calling for a shift in the way American history is taught in the state.(WTOK)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling for a shift in the way American history is taught in Mississippi.

Featured in Reeves' 2022 fiscal year budget proposal is $3 million for the Patriotic Education Fund.

“Across the country, young children have suffered from indoctrination in far-left socialist teachings that emphasize America’s shortcomings over the exceptional achievements of this country,” the proposed fund states.

The governor claims ‘revisionist history’ is working to tear down America and is ‘poisoning a generation.’

He claims democracy, capitalism and other American values are ‘the victims of a targeted campaign from foreign and domestic influence.’

“No other nation has done more for its citizens or to advance freedom and prosperity across the globe,” the proposal reads.

The money would be used for teaching “that educates the next generation in the incredible accomplishments of the American Way.”

The budget also calls for a removal of the state’s income tax.

Read the full budget proposal below:

