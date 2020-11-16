A private memorial service for Mr. George Walter Williams will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Williams, 72, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at The Oaks Rehab of Meridian following a lengthy illness.

Mr. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served eight years including two tours of duty in Vietnam where he received two bronze stars and numerous service merit commendations. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors with his pets. George was a former Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor with the City of Meridian and a former service manager for Empire Trucking. He walked with the Lord daily and his faith gave him the strength to carry on.

Mr. George is survived by his wife Nancy A. Williams; children, Ava Elizabeth Skeel (Bobby) and Preston Scott Williams. Stepsons Michael Stepp, and Mickey Stepp. Grandchildren Jessie, Kaya, Benjamin, and Rylie, as well as one, great-granddaughter, Brielle. Siblings, Stella Stuart and Edna Barfield (David), Bill Williams (Martha), Alvin Williams (Carol), and Jerry Williams (Cyndy), as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Williams preceded in death by his parents, Preston Williams and Burlie Mae Williams Smith; stepfather, Bennie Smith; one brother Charles Everett Williams; and brother-in-law, Ben Stuart.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

