Ole Miss vs Texas A&M postponed due to COVID outbreak

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) -Ole Miss' football game against Texas A&M will not take place this weekend.

The game, originally scheduled for November 21, is postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Texas A&M football team.

This weekend, Ole Miss was one of six SEC teams to actually play their scheduled games, with the remaining games called off because of COVID-19.

Texas A&M was one of the teams that did not play because of the restrictions.

The game is currently on tap to be rescheduled to December 19 because Texas A&M already has a make-up game scheduled for December 12.

Ole Miss currently stands at 3-4 with three games left on the schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.