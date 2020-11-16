Advertisement

Operation Christmas Child box collection is underway

Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Monday kicked off National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

The goal of the event is to collect shoe boxes filled with toys, school supplies, and other items for children all around the world. Northcrest Baptist Church is one of several local churches participating in Operation Christmas Child. Staff there say they took in over 2-Thousand boxes on Monday alone.

Here’s a list of local churches participating in the project:

Northcrest Baptist Church (Meridian)

Rolling Creek Baptist Church (Quitman)

Clarke Venable Memorial Baptist Church (Decatur)

Livingston First Baptist Church (Livingston)

Choctaw County Baptist Association (Butler)

East Philadelphia Baptist Church (Philadelphia)

