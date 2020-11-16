Report: Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. The injuries were suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. That’s according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Payton said he isn't going to address any injuries on conference call. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) November 16, 2020

Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Bucs that were not seen on X-ray until Monday.

Brees has been advised to be cautious with the collapsed lung.

Amazing Brees was able to execute as well as he did with the fractured ribs he suffered both before and during the #Saints victory over the #49ers https://t.co/S6COUgI6Lu — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

