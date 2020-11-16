Advertisement

Report: Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. The injuries were suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. That’s according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Bucs that were not seen on X-ray until Monday.

Brees has been advised to be cautious with the collapsed lung.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mixed reactions to Reeves’ comment that Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would not comment further on the issue.
Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi placed on administrative leave
Michael and Kimmea Spears and Leon Powell persevere during the pandemic.
Meridian businesses thrive during pandemic
LCSD.
Victim identified in Lauderdale County death investigation
Anthony Shane Simmons
Suspect wanted in Lamar County murder dies in Harrison County

Latest News

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M postponed due to COVID outbreak
Sideline View by Dale McKee
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints overcome Brees injury, beat 49ers 27-13