Sideline View by Dale McKee

Lane Kiffin’s locomotive offense performed like a runaway train in Oxford as his Rebels downed South Carolina, 59-42. Quarterback Matt Corral hit on 28-of-32 passes for 4 touchdowns and a school record 513 yards and also ran for a TD as the offense rolled up 708 yardsk The defense still had major problems as the Gamecocks (3-4) offense ran for 319 yards and passed for another 230 yards. The Rebels (3-4) are scheduled to play at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1) this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Mississippi Statexs (2-4) contest with No. 23 Auburn was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The game has been rescheduled for December 12. This Saturday night, MSU will head to Athens, Georgia, to battle the No. 13 Bulldogs.

This past week, the SEC had to postpone four games because of COVID-19 issues. Because of the cancellations last week, the SEC announced a new process to reschedule games if needed as late as Monday night of game week. The SEC Championship Game will be played as planned on December 19 in Atlanta. Teams that do not qualify for the game would be eligible to reschedule games on December 19.

Missing in Action

Southern Mississippi (2-6) starting quarterback Jack Abraham chose to sit out the rest of the football season this week. His decision was a game changer for the Golden Eagles. The senior has been in both concussion and COVID-19 protocol in the past month, so his absence vastly affected the USM offense in their 10-7 defeat at Western Kentucky (3-6). Third string quarterback Trey Lowe was forced into action as Abraham’s backup, Tate Whatley, was also inactive for the game. The Golden Eagles will host UTSA (5-4) this Saturday at 2 p.m. An interesting note about UTSA is that their defensive coordinator is Tyrone Nix. He was put on administrative leave Saturday by UTSA. Nix was a player and coach at USM under Jeff Bower.

High School Football

The 2020 Mr. Football Awards in the MHSAA six classifications were named. Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes won his third straight 2A award while running back Robert Henry of Lumberton won his second straight 1A Mr. Football. Magee quarterback Chandler Pittman took home the 3A Mr. Football while Louisville defensive end Ty Copper won the 4A award. Linebacker/running back Jarquez Hunter from Neshoba Central won the 5A award while the all-purpose Justin Walley of D’Iberville is the 6A honoree.

MHSAA will head into their Final Four, as both the North and South halves of the semifinals will be contested Friday night. The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools will have their state championship games this weekend in the Jackson area. The 2A and 5A championship games will be played at 3 and 7 p.m. on Thursday at Jackson Academy while the 1A, 3A and 4A championship games will be decided on Friday at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. at Jackson Academy. The 6A championship game will be played on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson at 1:15 p.m.

DJ & Mississippi Boy at Masters

Dustin Johnson is presently the No. 1 player in the world, but Johnson had never won the most famous golf tournament, the Masters, until this past weekend. DJ shot a record-breaking 20-under 268, breaking Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth’s record by 2 strokes. Mississippi’s own Andy Ogletree from the small community of Little Rock and Union High School finished 34th in his Masters debut, shooting a 2-under as the low amateur. Ogletree was the 2019 U.S. Amateur champ and was in Tiger Woods' grouping on the first day of the tournament. He is in transition from amateur to professional status.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

