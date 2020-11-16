Advertisement

Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020

Each candle goes for about $20
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”(Source: Flaming Crap, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?

A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.

It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.

Each candle goes for about $20.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mixed reactions to Reeves’ comment that Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would not comment further on the issue.
Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Mississippi placed on administrative leave
Michael and Kimmea Spears and Leon Powell persevere during the pandemic.
Meridian businesses thrive during pandemic
LCSD.
Victim identified in Lauderdale County death investigation
Anthony Shane Simmons
Suspect wanted in Lamar County murder dies in Harrison County

Latest News

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Report: Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung
'Now Hiring' signs are posted all over Meridian.
Hiring for the holidays
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation