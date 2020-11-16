The Pride of Union

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The small town of Union is still buzzing after one of their own played with the world’s best known golfer at the world’s most prestigious tournament--and beat him by a stroke.

Andy Ogletree earned his trip to Augusta National by winning the 2019 U.S. Open Amateur Championship but had to wait a few extra months to play The Masters due to COVID.

Once there, he took full advantage by making the cut and then becoming the low amateur and getting a chance to take part in the famed post-Masters winners presentation seen around the world.

Newscenter 11 went to the Piggly Wiggly in Union, where Andy’s Dad is manager and just in from August National.

“It was pretty interesting," said Angela McElhenney, a long-time employee at the Piggly Wiggly. "It was pretty exciting to see a local, hometown boy do as well as he did. He’s putting us on the map we’re just excited. There’s just not enough words to say how excited we are.”

“We waited on it and anticipated it for so long and we were so happy they even had it," said Jim Ogletree. "It’s something you wait on for so long and then it actually goes to script. Everything went well for him. It made it just that much sweeter. It was just an incredible experience.”

Andy shot a final score of two-under-part which was better that such notable golf stars like Tiger Woods, Phil Michelson, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson. As for the future, Ogletree intends on turning pro very soon.

