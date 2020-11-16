Advertisement

White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michiganders to “rise up” against new health restrictions.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas tweeted on Sunday. “You get what you accept.”

Atlas added the hashtags “FreedomMatters” and “StepUp.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is instituting a three-week pause on high-risk activities. Atlas tweeted shortly after the measures were announced.

Whitmer said she’s following the advice of medical experts as U.S. coronavirus cases top 11 million.

Atlas' tweet is likely to increase tension between the White House and the Democratic governor, who was the target of a recent kidnapping plot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Atlas' comment “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”

Atlas later tweeted: “Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

