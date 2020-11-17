Chill slowly eases this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re setting up for a quiet and calm week in weather. The main feature of this week’s weather will be slow warming.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will from 50s to 40s through 10 PM. A clear sky will prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 40 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny. The morning will be cold enough for jackets. The afternoon sun will help the high temperature of 67 degrees feel more comfortable, but you can get by with long sleeves. Then the evening will cool quickly again.

Our Next Weather Maker

Not all weather makers are rain makers. That’s the case this week. High pressure is our primary weather maker. That high pressure slips from west to east across the Deep South, prompting our wind to shift and bring about changes later this week. To start this week, the high pressure is centered west of us. Wind flows around high pressure in a clockwise fashion, so our wind is from the north. A wind from the north carries cool, dry air into our area. The high pressure will be centered east of us by Thursday and Friday. In that clockwise wind flow, our wind will blow from the south. A wind from the south brings warmer, more humid air into our area. That’s the only real change we see through the week, but then a cold front will approach late Sunday and into next Monday. That’s our next chance for rain. Until then, we stay dry.

