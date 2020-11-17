Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Austin will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery, Vossburg with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Austin, 81, of Shubuta, who died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Wayne General Hospital. A viewing will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s chapel, Quitman.

