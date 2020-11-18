22nd Avenue project to potentially move forward in January

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 22nd Avenue is one of the main arteries into Downtown Meridian. The road, also called Sela Ward Parkway, is scheduled for a major facelift next year. The 3.2-million-dollar project is still in the planning phase.

Part of the plan includes eliminating one of the lanes heading out of downtown.

“…and only for just a segment, not the entire length between the bridge and the interchange,” said Public Works Director Hugh Smith. “There will only be a block or two where we’ll ultimately end up with that single lane.”

Smith said the current plan is to one-lane 22nd Avenue heading out of the city between Front Street and B Street. One business owner we talked to said he’s concerned about the plan because traffic already bottlenecks on Front Street and 22nd Avenue.

“I’m for any progress downtown, I’m sure they’re looking into that and making a good decision,” said Loeb’s Owner Robert Loeb. “I think first we’ve got to improve the congestion on this street, particularly turning right.”

The project is designed to make the gateway to the Queen City more attractive. It ties in with other downtown revitalization and enhancement projects like The Max, The Threefoot Building and the children’s museum.

City leaders believe the plan to make part of 22nd Avenue one-lane will make the area bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

“Over 80 percent of the funds for this program is coming from the state. We definitely want to make sure we adhere to the guidelines in getting to what that final design would look like,” said Smith.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has to green light the project.

“By spring of next year, you’ll start seeing more and more activity as it relates to getting these projects started and completed. It’s something to be very excited about,” said Smith.

MDOT is expected to look over the plan in January.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.