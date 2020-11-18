Chances of a new tropical system in Caribbean diminishing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Iota is now a remnant low pressure system that is drifting into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador. A disturbance in the southern Caribbean Sea now only has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. Even if it does not develop into a tropical cyclone, heavy rain is expected in portions of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia from this system.

A subtropical cyclone has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days in the western Atlantic Ocean. This disturbance will not impact the United States even though it is on our side of the Atlantic. It will drift to the north and east over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any other areas for possible tropical/subtropical development at this time

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.