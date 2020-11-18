Advertisement

Chicago man comes home after 8-month battle with COVID-19

By WLS Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:27 PM CST
CHICAGO (WLS) - One 72-year-old man in Illinois is finally out of the hospital after an eight-month battle with coronavirus.

“It has changed me completely,” Mike Margelewski said. “I mean, I can’t do anything like I could before.”

Mike Margelewski was taken by ambulance back to his home this week. He had been in and out of hospitals and rehab facilities since April.

During his battle, the father, husband, and longtime city of Chicago employee was in a medically induced coma and was on a ventilator twice.

“The first couple of days, it wasn’t too bad, and then it was like somebody just turned out the lights. I don’t remember nothing,” Mike Margelewski said.

His wife Pam Margelewski was at his side and was his advocate when the prognosis was grim.

“He went into acute respiratory failure twice and even coded. For a while, all of his organs were not doing very well. Everything was shutting down and it was all from COVID,” Pam Margelewski said.

After months of fighting for his life, Mike Margelewski has a message for people who still said COVID-19 just isn’t that bad.

“Just take a look at me and you will find out that it is real,” he said.

His family is asking for people to take the virus seriously.

“You don’t believe it? Come over here, come look at this 72-year-old man, who by the way only had high blood pressure when he went to the hospital,” Pam Margelewski said.

Mike Margelewski isn’t fully out of the woods yet. He still has to go through rehab and dialysis from home.

