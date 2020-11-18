Advertisement

Ham giveaway Thursday at Northeast High School

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast High School football team is sponsoring a free ham giveaway Thursday.

The owner of Olive Branch Thrift Shop in Marion reached out to the coach about partnering in this event. For someone to get a ham, you have to pick up a ticket at the thrift shop and then bring it to the high school. Coach Maurice Gowdy says this is a great opportunity for his team to work on their leadership skills.

“We just want to do our part,” Coach Gowdy said. “You know, I tell my kids, ‘if you ever feel bad and you want to feel good, just help somebody.’ So this is an opportunity for us to do some things to just build in the community.”

“It’s helpful. If one of us makes it big one day, we could come back and just help build the city up together,” said 11th grade football player Ivan Drummond.

The giveaway will start at noon and last until the final ham is given away.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is now identifying the man found dead on Fish Lodge...
Body found on road identified
Firearms.
Meridian resident hopes firearm initiative will get weapons off of the streets
A sign in Meridian alerts residents that there is a mask requirement.
Dr. Dobbs ‘can’t imagine’ a scenario in which Mississippi would go under another lockdown
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home

Latest News

Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart
Local residents say yes to at home COVID-19 testing
Local residents say yes to at home COVID-19 testing
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County