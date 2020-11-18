Ham giveaway Thursday at Northeast High School

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast High School football team is sponsoring a free ham giveaway Thursday.

The owner of Olive Branch Thrift Shop in Marion reached out to the coach about partnering in this event. For someone to get a ham, you have to pick up a ticket at the thrift shop and then bring it to the high school. Coach Maurice Gowdy says this is a great opportunity for his team to work on their leadership skills.

“We just want to do our part,” Coach Gowdy said. “You know, I tell my kids, ‘if you ever feel bad and you want to feel good, just help somebody.’ So this is an opportunity for us to do some things to just build in the community.”

“It’s helpful. If one of us makes it big one day, we could come back and just help build the city up together,” said 11th grade football player Ivan Drummond.

The giveaway will start at noon and last until the final ham is given away.

