More sunshine in store for Wednesday

Wednesday Day Planner
Wednesday Day Planner(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s another chilly start to our Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the upper-30s. Frost is possible in portions of Sumter County, so you may want to leave a few minutes extra time to get to your destination in case you need to defrost your car. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid-60s. We’ll see clear skies tonight with Thursday morning lows in the upper-30s.

Sunny skies will last throughout the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be gradually warming during this time frame. Highs will return to the upper-60s on Thursday, the low-70s on Friday, and then the mid-70s on Saturday. Morning lows will also warm, with temperatures in the low-40s and then the upper-40s on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Isolated showers will return on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Rain chances will increase a bit as we head into our Monday as the front pushes across our area. After getting temperatures into the mid-70s on Sunday, the cold front will knock down the high temperatures back into the upper-60s on Monday. Scattered showers will continue to be possible into Tuesday as another disturbance is set to push through our area.

