Ole Miss men’s basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis(Ole Miss Athletics)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

The team made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

The team says they are going through contract tracing and will put anyone who’s been in close contact with the coach into quarantine.

If a second test comes back positive, Davis will isolate and miss the first two games of the season.

Ronnie Hamilton will serve as interim coach in Davis' absence.

Davis will be able to watch practice and communicate with the team virtually in the meantime.

