One more cool day, then warming begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Changes are coming, but first we get another day of this rinse, wash, and repeat cycle of our weather.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool from 50s to 40s through 10 PM. A clear sky will prevail overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 39 degrees. Thursday will be sunny. Once again, we will start the day cold enough for jackets and coats. The day will warm to a high of 68 degrees.

This Weekend & Beyond

More noticeable warming will begin on Friday. We’ll still need our jackets on the way out the door Friday morning, but the afternoon will warm into the 70s. The warmth will build into Saturday and even more into Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. That cold front can mean rain. Most of Sunday will be dry. Rain could arrive by Sunday night and fall through Monday morning. Then we’ll dry out Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning before the next round of rain arrives late Tuesday. That rain could fall through Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving Travel

Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving, which is historically the busiest travel day of the year. Odds are, travel will be limited this year compared to previous years due to the pandemic. However, if you’re traveling, Wednesday starts a little messy with rain holding over from Tuesday night. Weather will begin improving Wednesday afternoon and evening. While our weather is improving, weather will go downhill up and down the East Coast from Florida to Maine. That’s where the most active weather in the country will be. Aside from some snow in the Northern Rockies and some rain for the Pacific Northwest, the weather will be mostly quiet across the country. This forecast can change over time, so be sure to check back for more updates.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Thanksgiving Day in East Mississippi and West Alabama will be sunny and seasonably cool. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees. The low in the morning will be near 42 degrees. This forecast can change over time, so check back for updates over the next week.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.