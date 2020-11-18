Advertisement

Rush Health Systems and PHI Air Medical to host blood drive Thursday

Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The turnout at local blood drives has been low due to COVID. Obviously, the need for blood still remains and that’s why you are encouraged to give.

Rush Health Systems and PHI Air Medical have teamed up with Vitalant to host a blood drive Thursday, Nov. 19. at the Knights of Columbus building on Highway 19 N.

Drives like this not only help increase supply for hospitals, but also for the PHI Air Medical Team. The helicopter carries much-needed blood for trauma patients. This allows patients to get transfusions even before getting to the hospital.

“The COVID is here, but the blood need hasn’t changed. It’s actually become worse. We really encourage the community to get out and donate this blood. We have it on our aircraft now, but without the donors the manufacturers can’t do their thing to provide us the end product to save lives,” said Sam Marshall, Manager of Business Operations for PHI Air Medical.

You are encouraged to make an appointment, however one is not required. If you would like to setup a time to give you can call 601-703-9691.

The blood drive will be tomorrow from 12:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building on Highway 19 N. Masks and social distancing will be required.

