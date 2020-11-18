Volunteers at local church package boxes for Operation Christmas Child

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This week was the kick-off of national collection week for Operation Christmas Child.

The event’s goal is to collect shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and information about the meaning of Christmas.

Due to COVID-19, this was the first year the operation was held as a drop-off.

The boxes are delivered to less fortunate children around the world as a keepsake.

Northcrest Baptist Church is one of many organizations volunteering to package, sort, and deliver the boxes.

Central Drop-off Area Coordinator, Cathy Raley says the church is so grateful to still be able to give back during the pandemic.

“People don’t think about these boxes, but these boxes are sometimes the only thing a child can call their own. We put toothbrushes, combs, barrettes, dolls, coloring books, colors, anything that we think that child can do. We didn’t know how many boxes, but God is good he is bringing these boxes in and we’re so excited about it,” says Raley.

Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, and Kemper counties all participated in the event drop off.

Raley says as of Wednesday, they collected over 4,000 boxes that will be loaded up in three trailers.

