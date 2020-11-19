Ballet Magnificat’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ postponed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ballet Magnificat has rescheduled its Meridian performance of ‘A Christmas Carol.’

The November 24th show at the Temple Theater in downtown Meridian will now be performed Thursday, December 3rd.

Organizers did not specifically say why the show was postponed other than it was “due to circumstances beyond their control.”

The statement sent to Newscenter 11 also said “Ballet Magnificat and TK Productions apologies for any inconvenience because of the change in performance date.”

All existing tickets purchased for the Nov. 24th show will be honored. Tickets are still on sale for the new show date.

Ticket holders are asked to call (601)-693-5353 for any additional information.

