City of Meridian Arrest Report November 19, 2020
ARREST REPORT
EDDIE DAVIS, 1989
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
KWANZA S PRATT, 1989
4401 40TH AVE APT 10F MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LILDERENCE REED, 2001
809 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
MIGUEL WILLIS, 1974
1617 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MARCO SEALS, 1989
4914 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
JAMES JOHNSON, 1965
1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:01 PM on November 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 60th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
