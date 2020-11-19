City of Meridian Arrest Report November 19, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

EDDIE DAVIS, 1989

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

KWANZA S PRATT, 1989

4401 40TH AVE APT 10F MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

LILDERENCE REED, 2001

809 29TH ST APT 722 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

MIGUEL WILLIS, 1974

1617 WILLOW LAKE RD TOOMSUBA, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MARCO SEALS, 1989

4914 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

JAMES JOHNSON, 1965

1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:01 PM on November 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 60th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

