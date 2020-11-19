Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is now identifying the man found dead on Fish Lodge...
Body found on road identified
Firearms.
Meridian resident hopes firearm initiative will get weapons off of the streets
A sign in Meridian alerts residents that there is a mask requirement.
Dr. Dobbs ‘can’t imagine’ a scenario in which Mississippi would go under another lockdown
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home

Latest News

Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart