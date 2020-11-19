Local residents say yes to at home COVID-19 testing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of a rapid COVID-19 at home test could be a game-changer.

At home testing has multiple-benefits, it would give the patient more privacy, be more comfortable and could reduce the number of positive patients who come in contact with health care workers and testing officials.

One woman we talked to said she will take the rapid test when it’s available in Mississippi.

“I would because you hear all the time where you get positive and negative and sometimes they’re all wrong, so I think it’d be just as easy to take it at home and go from there,” said resident Brenda Sweeney. “Sure would be a lot easier than going to a medical facility.”

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said Mississippi needs at-home testing.

“It would definitely help having that test that could be done at home. Of course, the test would have to be by prescription only, but that’s something that can be received over a virtual doctor’s visit,” said Barrett.

Lucira’s single-use rapid tests will be rolled out first in California and Florida soon. The tests could be available in Alabama and Mississippi in early 2021.

“I’m curious to see exactly how this is going to turn out in Florida and California to see if this will be a viable test. If it is, then that’s something that’s going to be real good for our citizens,” said Barrett.

One test kit costs about 50 bucks. The FDA says results are usually shown within 30 minutes.

