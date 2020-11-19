Advertisement

Man found dead inside Leake County home

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday.

Deputies say a concerned person called them to the home located on Laurel Hill Road.

Sheriff Randy Atkinson says deputies found the body of Larrenzo Cooper after they entered the home.

Cooper’s death is pending an autopsy, but Sheriff Atkinson says it is being investigated as a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is now identifying the man found dead on Fish Lodge...
Body found on road identified
Firearms.
Meridian resident hopes firearm initiative will get weapons off of the streets
A sign in Meridian alerts residents that there is a mask requirement.
Dr. Dobbs ‘can’t imagine’ a scenario in which Mississippi would go under another lockdown
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County

Latest News

Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart
Local residents say yes to at home COVID-19 testing
Local residents say yes to at home COVID-19 testing
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County