Man found dead inside Leake County home

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) -The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday.

Deputies say a concerned person called them to the home located on Laurel Hill Road.

Sheriff Randy Atkinson says deputies found the body of Larrenzo Cooper after they entered the home.

Cooper’s death is pending an autopsy, but Sheriff Atkinson says it is being investigated as a homicide.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

