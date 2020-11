MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Surrounded by his family, friends, teammates, and coach MCC goalkeeper Fransico Zuniga signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Blue Mountain College.

Fransico Zuniga signs LOI to play at Blue Mountain College (travis pettis)

In his freshman campaign, Zuniga only allowed seven goals and had a save percentage of .851.

