Meridian sales tax revenue increase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Good news for the city of Meridian. Local sales tax revenue has increased, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales tax revenue is closely monitored. The city of Meridian’s sales tax revenue is up 15.81%, as of this week.

The data shows this is a significant increase for Meridian.

Some are surprised at this number because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy. Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says locals have continued to spend money during the pandemic which has helped our economy.

“As we get back to our new normal, hopefully soon, I think we’re all going to see the value in supporting our local businesses,” Carmichael said.

Local store owner Harry Mayer says this year has been difficult, but the community continued to support them. “Local means an awful lot right now. It really does. You’re doing business with friends and family; it just means an awful lot to the community,” Mayer said.

There are several new developments in the works. Carmichael believes the city’s sales tax revenue will continue to grow next year because of this.

