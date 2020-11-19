No major threats out there in the tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tropical wave we’ve been watching for the past week has continued to weaken. This means it is highly unlikely at this point that it will strengthen into a tropical cyclone. The system will still bring heavy rains to portions of Central America and South America.

A non-tropical low pressure system could develop in the eastern Atlantic Ocean by early next week. It could then develop subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward across the Atlantic Ocean. This system does not appear to be a threat to the United States.

