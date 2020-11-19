Pelicans select Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. 13th overall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Though they were reportedly very interested in trading up, the Pelicans stayed put at pick 13 to select Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr.

As a sophomore last season, he averaged 18.5 points per game and 5.2 assists. Most notably, he’s one of the fastest players in the game, which fits what the Pelicans do best when it comes to playing in transition. He’s also well-aware of the opportunity he has to play with a talent like Zion Williamson.

“Feel like it’s a match made in heaven, me and Zion playing together,” says Lewis Jr.

He joins a roster currently loaded with guards, including Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and George Hill.

