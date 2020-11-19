Advertisement

Pelicans select Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. 13th overall

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after an upset win over LSU in an NCAA...
Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after an upset win over LSU in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(WTOK)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Though they were reportedly very interested in trading up, the Pelicans stayed put at pick 13 to select Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr.

As a sophomore last season, he averaged 18.5 points per game and 5.2 assists. Most notably, he’s one of the fastest players in the game, which fits what the Pelicans do best when it comes to playing in transition. He’s also well-aware of the opportunity he has to play with a talent like Zion Williamson.

“Feel like it’s a match made in heaven, me and Zion playing together,” says Lewis Jr.

He joins a roster currently loaded with guards, including Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and George Hill.

