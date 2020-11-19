Advertisement

Rain arrives next week

7-Day Forecast Nov 19-25
7-Day Forecast Nov 19-25(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in mainly in the upper-30s to start our Thursday. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the upper-60s. Clear skies will continue overnight with Friday morning lows in the low-40s. A warming trend will continue into Friday as high temperatures return to the low-70s area-wide under sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid-70s on Saturday as the sunshine continues.

Isolated showers will become possible on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. The best chance of rain will actually be overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. A wash-out is not expected. High temperatures will cool from the mid-70s on Sunday to the upper-60s on Monday thanks to the frontal passage.

Another disturbance will take shape to our west early next week. This system will bring a chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected will any of these systems at this time.

