‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power and Southern Company have announced plans to build a ‘Smart Neighborhood’ in Lauderdale County. This neighborhood will be the first in the world to have all the homes feature a Tesla Solar Roof.

“It looks and performs exactly like a roof when it comes to keeping water out of your house and all of that, but the shingles are actually little smaller solar panels,” said Jeff Shepard, the spokesman for Mississippi Power. “So it will act to help reduce your energy usage.”

The homes will also have energy efficient appliances and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Officials with Mississippi Power say this neighborhood could represent the future of building homes and businesses.

“And so it’s important for us to know all of those different things about how people use these products, how it impacts energy usage, and how it impacts the grid,” Shepard said. “We understand that that’s going to be key today, tomorrow, next year, and 10 years from now, and so we’re really excited about that aspect of this neighborhood.”

The exact area for the neighborhood has yet to be announced. Officials with the East Mississippi Development Corporation (EMBDC) say this new project will give a great economic boost to our area.

“To have Southern Company, Mississippi Power, and Tesla focused on our area, it is not only is great for the local economy, but it just brings attention to us from a lot of other folks as well,” said Bill Hannah, the president and CEO of the EMBDC.

Construction is expected to start in the early part of 2021. Mississippi Power has recently installed a Tesla Solar Roof on a house in Hattiesburg.

