Sweet Water Bulldogs: Next stop undefeated Linden Patriots

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Sweet Water Bulldogs will be facing off against the undefeated Linden Patriots in the third round of the playoffs.

The last time the two teams met back in 2017 the Bulldogs won 42-20.

The Bulldogs offense led by running back Jaland Lewis Horton who has rushed for 843 yards and scored 16 touchdowns has been hitting on all cylinders this season averaging 40 points.

The defense has been just as dominant allowing only 19 points. Walker Thompson and Trace Luker have a combined 76 combined tackles and have anchored the stingy defense.

Bulldogs head coach Pat Thompson said this time of the year in the playoffs is all about legacy.

“I was talking to them the other day about what do you want to be remembered for,” said Thompson. “We want to be a team that perseveres through the hard times.”

If the Bulldogs win they face off against the winner of Brantley vs. Maplesville in the 1A state semi-finals.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.