Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -How do you enjoy Thanksgiving safely during a pandemic? It won’t be easy.

More than 50 million Americans will travel during the holidays even though health officials in many states urge people to stay home Some families will skip the traditional, big Thanksgiving dinner.

Many will celebrate using their computers, tablets and smart phones and celebrate the holiday virtually.

“Because of the situation, we have decided to stay home. We’ll Zoom with our family . I’m going to miss being with family, but we all are concerned about the virus, and I’m afraid, I truly believe that it’s going to really spike after thanksgiving,” says Meridian resident Louise Williamson.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett says be responsible if you’re planning to celebrate the holiday in person.

“We know a lot of people are wanting to do in person with family, because they’re scared that this may be some of their loved-ones last time to get together. So that’s understandable but we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for our family,” says Barrett.

Here are a few Thanksgiving safety tips from the CDC:

· Wear a mask

· Practice social distancing

· Wash your hands often

· Consider holding your Thanksgiving feast outside

· Bring your own food and use single use and disposable options for condiments and silverware

· If you’re hosting an event- disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

And most importantly, if you feel sick…stay home.

2020 has been difficult, but we all have something to be grateful for. Let’s be thankful and celebrate responsibly.

