Advertisement

US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher

There are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. decline in cigarette smoking could be stalling while the adult vaping rate appears to be rising, according to a government report released Thursday.

About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year, the third year in a row the annual survey found that rate. But health officials said a change in the methodology makes it hard to compare that to the same 14% reported for 2017 and 2018.

The adult smoking rate last saw a substantial drop in 2017, when it fell from 16% the year before.

The new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mean there are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.

Meanwhile, about 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.

That rate appears to be up from 3.2% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2017. But again, officials said that comparing 2019 with earlier years is difficult because of the survey change.

The CDC figures are based on responses from about 32,000 people.

Health officials have long called tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease and death.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is now identifying the man found dead on Fish Lodge...
Body found on road identified
Firearms.
Meridian resident hopes firearm initiative will get weapons off of the streets
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home
A sign in Meridian alerts residents that there is a mask requirement.
Dr. Dobbs ‘can’t imagine’ a scenario in which Mississippi would go under another lockdown

Latest News

Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Thanksgiving safety during the pandemic
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
Meridian sales tax revenue increase
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart
County Road 11: The Angels of Lockhart