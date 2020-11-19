Virtual learning impact on students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian public-school students began virtual learning today. The change from in-person learning comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County.

Parents say they aren’t surprised about the last-minute change to remote learning, but they are concerned. They’re worried about their children’s well-being during this difficult time. Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter informed parents Tuesday the decision to shift to virtual instruction was not easy.

Johana McDonald, a parent of a MPSD student says she understands the decision. “That will be a safer option given the COVID cases that are spiking up.” Parents say they want to keep their children safe. But it’s harder on their young children to adjust to the new normal.

“to keep explaining, ‘well it’s better for you to be virtual. It’s better for you to go to school. It’s better for you to be virtual.’” Tcarro Johnson explains her frustration as a parent to a young child. “it’s very confusing for them. Especially a six-year-old who doesn’t really understand what’s going on.” Psychologist Dr. Lee Lee Marlow says it is very important parents focus on their children’s mental health during these challenging times

“It’s important that parents be very mindful of kids who may be struggling with depression or thoughts of self-harm. Or just missing that whole social factor and not learning those social skills,” Dr. Marlow said. Dr. Marlow says providing the same consistency and predictability is very important for children’s development. That means taking mental breaks.

