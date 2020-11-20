2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Officers have arrested and charged two men involved in a shootout on Maple Street that injured a man.

20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police Chief Randy Patrick said their bonds were set at $500,000.

Patrick said his department was able to capture the suspects with the community help.

“Law enforcement can’t solve certain crimes without the public’s help. I am humbled that our citizens stepped up. They are not going to tolerate this. They were a big help along with my officers. Everybody moved together to get this issue resolved,” said Police Chief Randy Patrick.

Chief Patrick said that the two men shot at least 80 rounds at each other.

