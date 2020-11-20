Advertisement

2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Officers have arrested and charged two men involved in a shootout on Maple Street that injured a man.

20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police Chief Randy Patrick said their bonds were set at $500,000.

Patrick said his department was able to capture the suspects with the community help.

“Law enforcement can’t solve certain crimes without the public’s help. I am humbled that our citizens stepped up. They are not going to tolerate this. They were a big help along with my officers. Everybody moved together to get this issue resolved,” said Police Chief Randy Patrick.

Chief Patrick said that the two men shot at least 80 rounds at each other.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge

Latest News

EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday
Hooper’s Electronics in Meridian closes for good
Hooper’s Electronics in Meridian closes for good
Meridian police make felony arrests with help from U.S. Marshals
Meridian police make felony arrests with help from U.S. Marshals