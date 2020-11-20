Ambra Danielle Busby & Aulbrie Fayeth Taylor

Graveside services for Ambra Danielle Busby, 26, and Aulbrie Fayeth Taylor, 4, of Needham will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Shady Grove Holiness Cemetery with Rev. Kendall Turner and Rev. Jerry Turner officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Ambra joined her daughter Aulbrie in death on Sunday, November 15th in a fire that consumed their home. Ambra was born April 5, 1994, in Meridian, MS and Aulbrie was born August 1, 2016, in Meridian, MS.

Ambra is survived by her companion, John Michael Taylor; mother, Donna Busby (Jerry Bohannon); father, Boyd Keith Todd (Marti Todd); son, Collton Lane Taylor; daughter, Oakleigh Busby; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Faye Busby; paternal grandparents, Billy and Vickie Todd; brothers, Justin Peyton Busby (Brianna); Dallas Keith Todd; aunts, Rhonda Rhodes (Christopher “Bubba”) and Stacey L. Logan (Bryce); uncles, Phillip Averette (Adrienne); and Tommy Jenkins; nephew, Preston Busby and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Aulbrie is survived by her father, John Michael Taylor; brother, Collton Lane Taylor; sister, Oakleigh Busby; maternal grandmother, Donna Busby (Jerry Bohannon); maternal grandfather, Boyd Keith Todd (Marti Todd); paternal grandmother, Nicole Williams Gunn; paternal grandfather, Bobby John Taylor; great-grandparents, Mary Taylor; Wayne and Faye Busby; June Reynolds Turner; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

