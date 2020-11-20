Advertisement

Ambra Danielle Busby & Aulbrie Fayeth Taylor

Ambra Danielle Busby & Aulbrie Fayeth Taylor
By Letisha Young
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Ambra Danielle Busby, 26, and Aulbrie Fayeth Taylor, 4, of Needham will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2 P.M. at Shady Grove Holiness Cemetery with Rev. Kendall Turner and Rev. Jerry Turner officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Ambra joined her daughter Aulbrie in death on Sunday, November 15th in a fire that consumed their home. Ambra was born April 5, 1994, in Meridian, MS and Aulbrie was born August 1, 2016, in Meridian, MS.

Ambra is survived by her companion, John Michael Taylor; mother, Donna Busby (Jerry Bohannon); father, Boyd Keith Todd (Marti Todd); son, Collton Lane Taylor; daughter, Oakleigh Busby; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Faye Busby; paternal grandparents, Billy and Vickie Todd; brothers, Justin Peyton Busby (Brianna); Dallas Keith Todd; aunts, Rhonda Rhodes (Christopher “Bubba”) and Stacey L. Logan (Bryce); uncles, Phillip Averette (Adrienne); and Tommy Jenkins; nephew, Preston Busby and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Aulbrie is survived by her father, John Michael Taylor; brother, Collton Lane Taylor; sister, Oakleigh Busby; maternal grandmother, Donna Busby (Jerry Bohannon); maternal grandfather, Boyd Keith Todd (Marti Todd); paternal grandmother, Nicole Williams Gunn; paternal grandfather, Bobby John Taylor; great-grandparents, Mary Taylor; Wayne and Faye Busby; June Reynolds Turner; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online registers of Ambra and Aulbrie and post condolences to the families.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home
20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder...
2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge

Latest News

Charles "Chuck" Rayford Massey
Mr. Charles “Chuck” Rayford Massey
Ruby Lee Jenkins Massey
Mrs. Ruby Lee Jenkins Massey
Douglas Eugene "Doug" Thomas
Douglas Eugene “Doug” Thomas
Mr. Fletcher Ludgood
Mrs. Elizabeth Austin