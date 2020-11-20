Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the November 11th homicide on Fish Lodge Rd.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Edward Earl House, 42, and Tori Danyelle Atkinson, 36, were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder.

Calhoun said House and Atkinson knew the victim, who has been identified as Patrick Sean Mann, 46. Authorities say the suspects and the victim were working together at the Threefoot Building.

“These types of investigations are difficult when you have a body on the side of the road in a remote location,” Calhoun explained. “It requires them to do a lot of backtracking to determine where the victim had been and who was last seen with the victim. Lots of information like that,”

Investigators believe the Mann was shot on Fish Lodge Rd. where his body was found.

“We will continue to investigate and finish up our case. It is now prepared to go to the next available grand jury. We believe there will be a successful prosecution for this murder,” Calhoun said.

House has no bond. Atkinson’s bond has been set at $500,000.

“We won’t stop now. We have other open investigations that occurred this year. We are working every day to make sure we hold people accountable for their actions,” Calhoun said.

