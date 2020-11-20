Advertisement

Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the November 11th homicide on Fish Lodge Rd.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Edward Earl House, 42, and Tori Danyelle Atkinson, 36, were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder.

Calhoun said House and Atkinson knew the victim, who has been identified as Patrick Sean Mann, 46. Authorities say the suspects and the victim were working together at the Threefoot Building.

“These types of investigations are difficult when you have a body on the side of the road in a remote location,” Calhoun explained. “It requires them to do a lot of backtracking to determine where the victim had been and who was last seen with the victim. Lots of information like that,”

Investigators believe the Mann was shot on Fish Lodge Rd. where his body was found.

“We will continue to investigate and finish up our case. It is now prepared to go to the next available grand jury. We believe there will be a successful prosecution for this murder,” Calhoun said.

House has no bond. Atkinson’s bond has been set at $500,000.

“We won’t stop now. We have other open investigations that occurred this year. We are working every day to make sure we hold people accountable for their actions,” Calhoun said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home
20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder...
2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge

Latest News

Thanksgiving food increased in price
Thanksgiving food increased in price
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday