City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2020
ARREST REPORT
JAREIGUS DIXON, 1986
2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; DISTURBING THE PEACE
DEBRA L PRATHER, 1958
4100 40TH ST APT 7 MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JAMES A RYAN, 1982
143 JR STEEDE RD LUCEDALE, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:08 AM on November 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
