City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2020

ARREST REPORT

JAREIGUS DIXON, 1986

2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; DISTURBING THE PEACE

DEBRA L PRATHER, 1958

4100 40TH ST APT 7 MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

JAMES A RYAN, 1982

143 JR STEEDE RD LUCEDALE, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:08 AM on November 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

