Northeast star soccer player Savannah Cunningham signs with MCC

By Travis Pettis
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Northeast Lauderdale Knights star soccer player Savannah Cunningham signed her letter of intent to join the Meridian Community College Lady Eagles soccer team next fall. In her junior year with the Trojans.

Cunningham led the region with 33 goals and 10 assists which earned her M-H-S-A-A region 4-4a outstanding offensive player.

She was also a first-team all-region selection and was named to the Mississippi East vs West all-star team.

