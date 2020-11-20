Advertisement

Douglas Eugene "Doug" Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2020
Memorial services for Douglas “Doug” Thomas will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Danny Lanier and Brother Jack Kern officiating.

Mr. Thomas, age 52, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home.

Doug was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his younger days he was an excellent athlete, dominating both the football and baseball field. He lived life to the fullest while fighting a long, hard battle.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Dena Thomas, and their daughter, Kaleigh; daughter, Lindsey Lemmon (Andy); granddaughter, Cecilia; son, Chase Thomas (Ellen); mother, Patricia Harris; brothers, Craig Thomas (Rachel), Michael Thomas; sister, Bethany Ward (Allen); father and mother in law, Bobby and Frances Scitzs; sister in law, Leigh Ann Key (Ronnie); several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Red and Merle Woodrick; stepdad, Robert “Bob” Harris; and dad, Eugene Thomas.

The family request memorials be made to the Cancer Benevolence Fund and MORA.

Honorary pallbearers will be Waylon “Snugg” Temple, Will Temple, Rolan Tullos, Gavin Muffett, Doug Engell, Keith Thacker, J.T. Turner, Bill Moulds, and Adam Miller.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

