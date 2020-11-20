Advertisement

EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting

By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held its annual meeting Thursday.

Things were a bit different this year as the meeting was held virtually. Business leaders discussed the progress made in our area with new businesses, despite the pandemic.

Bill Hannah, the president and CEO of the EMBDC, says there is optimism within the business community with the news of a COVID-19 vaccine coming out in the near future.

“The whole country is kind of anticipating something and certainly regionally and then in our local economy, local community, we’re all anxious to get back to what could be normal,” said Hannah.

Hannah also said he is amazed at how much is going on with downtown revitalization.

