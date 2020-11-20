Enterprise and Scott Central meet again in MHSAA 2A playoffs

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - When Enterprise and Scott Central face each other Friday night in the playoffs, it will come exactly 363 days after the Bulldogs fell to the Rebels in the 2019 playoffs.

Almost one year later, both teams find themselves back in the third round of MHSAA 2A playoffs fighting for a spot in the South State Championship.

“It’s the exact same situation. It’s pretty much the same two teams going at it again because they returned almost everybody and so did we,” Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said. “It’s great to have a chance to redeem ourselves if you want to call it that.”

Last season’s playoff matchup against Scott Central didn’t pan out the way the Bulldogs wanted it to. The Rebels took control of the game from the jump, taking a 28-0 lead at halftime before going on to win 48-0.

“There’s pictures of us crying on the sideline because that was our season taken away,” senior running back/linebacker John Campbell said. “We knew we could’ve beat them but we didn’t so what we were supposed to do as a team.”

One setback the Bulldogs had to deal with during last season’s matchup was injuries to several players, including star running back Kristian Milsap.

“He was our only all-state player last season and not having him in the game affects other kids mindsets because they know we’re without our best player,” Coach Jimmerson said. “We’re all healthy this year and as far as I know we’re not missing anyone.”

Enterprise has already shown this season they are a much improved team. They lost to Taylorsville (defending 2A champions) in the regular season last year 56-18 while this season, they fell by a much closer margin, 33-28.

Senior tight end/linebacker Luke Cochran said the Bulldogs’ learned a lot last year from their lost to Scott Central and feel more prepared and focused this time around.

“We have more experience and are a lot bigger and stronger this year on our offensive line,” Cochran said. “I don’t think they’ll be able to stop our offense.”

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Union-Taylorsville in the 2A South State Championship.

