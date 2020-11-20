Advertisement

Hooper’s Electronics in Meridian closes for good

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hooper’s Electronics has served Meridian for years, but owners recently decided to close the business for good.

Several customers drove up Friday morning and left disappointed, after reading a sign stating that the business won’t reopen.

Customer Damen Regan said he usually relies on Hooper’s for his electronic needs.

“We have a speaker that needed a connector that broke off. Hooper’s really would’ve been the only place to find it in Meridian,” said Regan.

Regan said he’s been visiting the business for years and hates to see it go.

“I remember being a kid and my dad waking us up on Saturday… they had a big sale once a year,” said Regan. “It was a big to do back in the day.”

Newscenter 11 reached out to the business owners to learn why Hooper’s closed, but didn’t get a response.

An employee said the store closed earlier this week.

