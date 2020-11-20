Advertisement

Masks to be distributed in Meridian

(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Thanksgiving holiday coming soon, the city of Meridian is partnering with the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to distribute reusable protective masks.

The locations are the MCC Dulaney Center on Hwy 19N and the Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39N Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. until the supply runs out, or 11 a.m.

Masks will be limited to four per car so the masks can get to as many people as possible. Please remember to wash these masks before use.

No one should enter the distribution areas until they open at 8:00 to help get the flow of traffic organized. Please use caution driving through these areas.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward House, 42. Tori Atikinson, 36, arrested for murder.
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Tesla Solar Roof on Hattiesburg home
‘Smart Neighborhood’ coming to Lauderdale County
Crime scene tape
Man found dead inside Leake County home
20-year-old Nike Talley and 22-year-old Devon Thompson are both charged with attempted murder...
2 men arrested, charged in Newton shooting
Marquis McNeely as he was escorted back to jail from a court hearing in 2010. (Source: WTOK)
Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge

Latest News

Thanksgiving food increased in price
Thanksgiving food increased in price
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
Arrests made in Fish Lodge Rd. homicide
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
EMBDC holds virtual annual meeting
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope starts Sunday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday
Shoppers get a chance to kick start their Christmas shopping Saturday