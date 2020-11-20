Masks to be distributed in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the Thanksgiving holiday coming soon, the city of Meridian is partnering with the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to distribute reusable protective masks.

The locations are the MCC Dulaney Center on Hwy 19N and the Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39N Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. until the supply runs out, or 11 a.m.

Masks will be limited to four per car so the masks can get to as many people as possible. Please remember to wash these masks before use.

No one should enter the distribution areas until they open at 8:00 to help get the flow of traffic organized. Please use caution driving through these areas.

