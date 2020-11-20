Meridian man gets 10 years in prison on federal gun charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Marquis Howard McNeely, 38, of Meridian, was sentenced Monday to two 10-year sentences, to run concurrently, for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McNeely was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

McNeely was indicted in November 2019 for being a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms. He had prior felony convictions for felony DUI, aggravated assault and manslaughter. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2020.

The government says a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on Highway 19 when he encountered McNeely in a vehicle parked in the wrong lane of traffic July 24, 2019. McNeely was found to be drunk and was arrested. A stolen pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

On October 8, 2019, McNeely drove up to a traffic safety checkpoint being conducted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of State Boulevard and Chandler Road. A deputy approached McNeely’s car and immediately saw that McNeely had an assault rifle style pistol held between his right knee and the center console. McNeely was again arrested and charged.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian.

