Meridian police make felony arrests with help from U.S. Marshals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department and U.S. Marshals conducted an operation to address recent shootings in the city.

Chief Chris Read said the department executed several warrants Wednesday evening. Read said the investigation led to the arrest of 10 people and the seizure of several guns and other illegal items. He said the arrests took place all over Meridian.

“We are addressing issues from complainants that have been calling about certain areas regarding shootings, violent crime and drive-bys,” Read said.

Read said he hopes these arrests will cut down on the shootings in the city. He said MPD will continue to partner with federal agencies to curb crime.

