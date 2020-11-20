Mississippi Aquarium brings SeaTrek to South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX, WTOK) -You will soon be able to experience all that the Mississippi Aquarium has to offer from below the surface of the water.

Before, you could only enjoy the aquatic life from the dry side of the acrylic wall, but now that is all about to change.

“We’re soon launching our SeaTrek experience here at Mississippi Aquarium,” said Mississippi Aquarium Dive Safety Officer, Shannon Hunt. “It’s an incredible underwater experience for guests ages ten and up to actually break the surface of the water in our largest exhibit, our Oceans habitat.”

This habitat offers a host of species that many people will enjoy.

“Stingrays, a couple pf species of sharks, and tons beautiful different colored fish,” said Hunt.

After donning the SeaTrek helmet, and climbing down a ladder, you will be able to see it all up close and personal. It’s really a matter of science.

“It functions in the same was that an upside-down cup would float in water,” said Hunt. “That helmet gets rested on on your shoulders then flow air throughout it, three times the amount of air you would actually need to breathe for the amount of time you are under the water. The physics behind it allows an air pocket to be created in that helmet so you can breathe regularly like you would on land.”

As a guide, Shannon Hunt spends much of her day in the water, even though she’s done this many times, she still gets excited every time she suits up.

“We have some Golden trevally in here, a very beautiful yellowish-goldish fish. they swim in a big school,” said Hunt. “Every once in a while, that school will come over to the platform and give you an up close view of over 100 fish all at once. It’s really an incredible, cathartic feeling,”

