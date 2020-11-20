Funeral services for Mr. Charles “Chuck” Rayford Massey will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends James Gordon and Jerry Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Massey, 53, of Meridian passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Chuck loved being outdoors with his boys; they enjoyed motocross, fishing, hunting, target shooting, and working on cars. Chuck was an avid Ole Miss fan, especially Rebel football. Mr. Massey was an active member of Cathedral Assembly of God in Meridian where for many years he was the church sound tech. Chuck also ran sound for the Crimson City Quartet for many years as well as numerous other quartets through the years.

Chuck is survived by his “Little Angel”, Dana Massey; sons, Corey Ray Evan Massey (Brantley), Christian Hunter Massey (Rachel), Cayden William Massey, Katelyn Shirley, and Aaron Shirley. Mother Willie Merle Locklear; Father-in-law, Gary Boatner; grandson Zachary Paxton Smith. One brother, Walter Ralph Skudlarek (Kim): A very special cousin Henry Evan “Buster” Thomas, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Massey is preceded in death by his father George Rayford Massey; step-father Charles Ray Locklear; mother-in-law, Janice Boatner; Maternal grandparents, Evan and Claudie Flowers, and Paternal Grandparents Lamar and Stella Massey; Aunts and Uncles Charles and Elaine Clark and Henry and Myrtle Thomas.

The Massey will receive guests from 11:00am until 12:45 pm at the funeral home prior to funeral rites.

